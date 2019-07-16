RAK EPDA continuing campaign to remove Conocarpus trees

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The Environment Protection and Development Authority, EPDA, in Ras Al Khaimah is continuing its campaign to remove Conocarpus trees, in cooperation with relevant authorities and community organisations, as part of its efforts to preserve the emirate’s natural resources.

Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director-General of the EPDA, said that the authority aims to remove the trees and replace them with indigenous trees, to limit the environmental damage caused by the invasive species, which depletes water resources due to its considerable need for water compared to local species.

He also pointed out that 77 percent of local industrial establishments responded to the authority’s campaign, and joint efforts are underway to remove the trees as soon as possible. The EPDA will provide local trees to replace the removed trees, he added.

Al Ghais explained that the EPDA aims to make the emirate free of Conocarpus trees and their removal will also involve economic, services, tourism, educational and residential establishments.