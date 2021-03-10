UrduPoint.com
RAK Extends Precautionary Measures To 8th April

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAK extends precautionary measures to 8th April

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The Local Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah announced the extension of relevant precautionary measures to 8th April, 2021, to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Team, said that relevant precautionary and preventive measures will be extended in the emirate, by limiting the capacity of shopping centres to 60 percent, as well as the capacities of transportation modes, cinemas, entertainment activities and events in closed halls, gym centres, swimming pools and private beaches in hotel establishments to 50 percent, and the capacities of beaches, public facilities and parks to 70 percent, as part of the efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Major General Al Nuaimi urged members of the community to adhere to social distancing rules, keep a safe distance of at least two metres and wear face masks in public areas, stressing that restaurants and coffee shops are obliged to enforce a safe distance between tables of at least two metres and limit the number of people per table to four.

He also urged everyone to limit the number of invitees to weddings and family events to 10, and at funerals to 20, as well as adhere to all necessary precautionary measures, affirming that legal action will be taken against anyone violating these instructions.

