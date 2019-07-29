UrduPoint.com
‘RAK FNC Elections Committee’ Holds First Preparatory Meeting

Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

‘RAK FNC Elections Committee’ holds first preparatory meeting

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Federal National Council Elections Committee held its first preparatory meeting today, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Director of the Emiri Court.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Keet, Advisor to the Emiri Court, Brigadier Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, Munther Mohammed bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, and Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director-General of the Antiquities and Museums Department.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the attendees, presented the committee’s agenda, and explained the timeframe set by the National Elections Committee, which established the stages of the electoral process, ranging from the start of the candidacy process on 7th August 2019, to the registration period for candidates from 18th to 22nd August, and the declaration of elected members on 13th October 2019.

The meeting discussed the committee’s plan to ensure an efficient election process, as well as the executive instructions of the National Elections Committee, and the services required during the entire elections.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the committee is intensifying its efforts to enhance the parliamentary process, in line with the national empowerment policy that reflects the vision of the country’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his resolution to raise the representation of women in the FNC to 50 percent.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the committee’s keenness to implement the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, to complete the preparations for the elections.

