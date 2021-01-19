RAK International Airport, Bahrain’s Gulf Air to enhance connectivity

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK International Airport) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the agreement aiming to build connectivity between the emirate and the kingdom.

Heralding a new phase of operations for RAK International Airport, which is quickly establishing itself as a major transport and logistics hub for the UAE, the MoU was signed in a virtual ceremony that brought together high-ranking executives from both organisations.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO of RAK International Airport, and Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Acting CEO of Gulf Air, attended the event, along with members of the RAK International Airport and Gulf Air teams.

"We are always keen to explore ways to enhance the connectivity between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE. As a boutique carrier, we look forward to adding Ras Al Khaimah to our network of destinations," said AlAlawi.

"We are extremely impressed with the facilities that RAK International Airport provides, which will serve the high standards our passengers expect from Gulf Air," he added.

For his part, Khanna said, "Gulf-state connectivity is a key tenet of our expansion strategy, and with its long history, commendable track record, and vast network, Gulf Air is an ideal partner for this mission. Aiming to build connectivity between the Emirate and the Kingdom of Bahrain, this move will allow residents, expats, and tourists in the Northern Emirates of the UAE to connect as far as the Philippines in the east and London in the west."

In November last year, RAK International Airport commenced passenger services with Indian value carrier SpiceJet flying out of Delhi, with Mumbai, Lucknow and Cochin added at the start of this year, along with increased frequencies from the Indian capital.