RAK International Airport To Welcome All Passengers From 15th October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

RAK International Airport to welcome all passengers from 15th October

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah stated that expatriate residents will be allowed to enter the emirate through Ras Al Khaimah International Airport from 15th October, 2020, without obtaining prior permission, in line with the procedures and requirements adopted by the country that include undergoing medical testing and obtaining a negative result before returning within a period not exceeding 96 hours.

Travellers or their sponsors should cover the cost of another lab test or PCR test, as well as the cost of quarantine in the case of a positive result.

Tourists from all countries may also enter the UAE through Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, on condition that they fulfil all the requirements, such as reserving travel tickets and obtaining tourist medical insurance.

Tourists are also required to undergo a PCR test four days before coming to the country, as well as fill in a medical disclosure form for submission to relevant authorities. The quarantine procedures for tourists whose medical results are positive will be in line with the procedures adopted by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Emirati citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to any country according to the planned scheduled flights through Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and in line with relevant procedures applied by individual countries.

More Stories From Middle East

