RAK Media Office, UAE Media Council promote cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office and the UAE Media Council today discussed ways to coordinate efforts to best serve national media strategies and promote the nation's status globally.

This came today as Heba Fatani, Director-General of RAK Media Office received Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of H.H. RAK Ruler's Office, Member of the UAE Media Council, and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, the Secretary General of the UAE Media Council.