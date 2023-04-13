Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

RAK Media Office, UAE Media Council Promote Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 12:45 AM

RAK Media Office, UAE Media Council promote cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office and the UAE Media Council today discussed ways to coordinate efforts to best serve national media strategies and promote the nation's status globally.

This came today as Heba Fatani, Director-General of RAK Media Office received Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of H.H. RAK Ruler's Office, Member of the UAE Media Council, and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, the Secretary General of the UAE Media Council.

Related Topics

UAE Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

46 minutes ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

55 minutes ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

60 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

60 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

1 hour ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.