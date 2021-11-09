RAK Municipality invites specialised energy auditors to express interest in new initiative for industrial sector

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) As part of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality is working on a new initiative to provide the industrial sector with best-in-class energy audits.

The industrial sector represents a large share of the total energy consumption in Ras Al Khaimah. The initiative will help industries in Ras Al Khaimah to reduce their energy cost and their environmental footprint. This aligns with the UAE’s strategies Operation 300bn, National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017–2050, UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the recently announced strategic initiative, UAE Net Zero by 2050.

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality intends to select energy auditing companies specialising in the industrial sector to be involved in the new initiative. The most relevant industrial areas where energy expertise is sought include cement, quarries, ceramics, glass, metal fabrication, building materials, packaging etc.

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality had invited all interested industrial energy auditing companies in the UAE to confirm their intention to participate in the selection process.

Expressions of interest should be sent via email to eer@mun.rak.ae, with "Industrial Energy Auditing initiative" in the subject line, and a company profile attached, showcasing the relevant expertise. The deadline for expressions of interest is 20th November, 2021.

The municipality has also published the following disclaimer: "Expression of interest does not guarantee inclusion or participation in the initiative, does not create any commercial or legal obligations for Ras Al Khaimah Municipality towards the registered party or any third party, nor does it create any partnership, agency or quid pro quo relationship with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality. Ras Al Khaimah Municipality reserves the right to select, reject or select conditionally any registered interested participant to proceed with the next stage of the initiative without thereby incurring any liability or any obligation to justify the grounds for Ras Al Khaimah Municipality’s action to the affected participant."