UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Outlines Requirements For Reopening Cinemas In Emirate

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:00 PM

RAK outlines requirements for reopening cinemas in Emirate

Ras Al Khaimah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKDED, has outlined a set of requirements and procedures for reopening cinemas in the Emirate, in line with the precautions set to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The new procedures aim to ensure public health and safety in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as business continuity, which serves to maintain the Emirate’s sustainable development. Commercial institutions may resume their economic activities as of Tuesday, 23rd June, 2020, provided they meet the required conditions and procedures.

Key conditions Elderly individuals over 70 years of age and people suffering from respiratory diseases are not permitted to enter cinemas. Meanwhile, screenings must be conducted at a reduced frequency to allow for sufficient time to disinfect individual theatres after every screening for a full 20 minutes, and social distance spacing signs should be placed in front of ticketing booths and payment outlets, with all customers made to line up in one single queue only – all parallel queues must be closed.

Customers are encouraged to make reservations and purchase tickets online to avoid physical contact, while theatres must shut down all touch-screens used to browse movies and purchase tickets. The distribution of promotional flyers is also prohibited.

Food and beverages are allowed inside the cinema theatres only, in order to avoid crowding in the food courts. All F&B items must be served in disposable, single-use Styrofoam containers, utensils and cups. Portions should be kept small to discourage sharing and blankets (usually provided with gold, platinum and VIP tickets) will no longer be available.

Moreover, 3D and 4D movies are not to be screened, and 15-minute intervals must be maintained between each movie across the whole theatre complex to avoid crowding at the gates and entry points.

Health safety The circular calls on all movie theatres to test their staff for COVID-19; facilities will not be permitted to re-open unless they meet this prerequisite and obtain test results of all employees from the relevant authorities.

Theatres must take the temperature of all employees and customers at the entrance, preventing any individual showing symptoms of the disease or having a fever exceeding 38 degrees Celsius from entering the premises.

Employees must wear protective masks and gloves at all times, while sanitisation stations should be set up around the premises, the theatres, entrances and exits. The ticketing box office and self-service ticketing devices (even though not in use) should be disinfected every hour, while the entire facility needs to be fully sanitised every day. Customers are also required to wear protective masks at all times, only removing them to consume food.

Social Distancing Social distancing must be observed in all theatres, with the implementation of horizontal spacing measures whereby there is a two-seat gap between customers in each row, as well as vertical spacing whereby only every second row can be occupied by customers, leaving one-row gaps. Social distancing signs must be placed on the floor to help customers comply.

Communication Movie theatres must communicate with the public through digital channels and the media to inform them of these precautionary guidelines. Ads should be displayed in clear sight of the public, including at the entrances and other public places to avoid crowding. The circular called on all movie theatres to communicate with RAKDED when all the requirements are met in order to obtain approval to re-open the facility.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business May June 2020 Gold Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh attends French school&#039;s gradua ..

5 minutes ago

Preparatory Committees of Arab International Confe ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

1 hour ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

1 hour ago

Ryder Cup says golf showdown remains set for Septe ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Madrasah Board to work under Federal Educ ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.