RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainment halls in the emirate

Ras Al Khaimah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKDED, has issued a circular on the requirements and procedures for reopening entertainment halls in the Emirate, in line with the precautions set out to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The new procedures aim to ensure public health and safety in the Emirate, as well as business continuity, which serves to maintain Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainable development. Entertainment halls, such as children’s soft play areas, may resume their economic activities as of Wednesday, 24th June, 2020, provided they meet the conditions and procedures outlined in the circular.

The circular cautioned that facilities are allowed to be occupied at 50 percent of their capacity, taking social distancing measures into consideration, especially at payment areas. Group games must not exceed a total of five players per game and customers are encouraged to pre-book their sessions and buy tickets online to avoid physical contact. Events and celebrations are not allowed in the facilities, and seating and waiting areas should be closed.

The circular calls on all entertainment halls to test their workers for COVID-19; facilities will not be permitted to re-open unless they meet this prerequisite and obtain test results of all employees from the relevant authorities.

Facilities must check the temperature of all employees and customers at the entrance, preventing any individual showing symptoms of the disease or having a fever exceeding 38 degrees Celsius from entering the premises.

Employees must wear protective masks and gloves at all times, while sanitisation stations should be set up around the hall, as well as at entrances and exits. Payment areas and self-service ticketing devices must be disinfected every hour, while the entire facility needs to be fully sanitised every day. Customers are required to wear protective masks at all times and violators are prohibited from entering the facility.

The circular called for observing strict social distancing rules, placing floor stickers throughout all visible areas inside the hall to encourage people to remain two metres apart.

Similar signs must also be placed in front of payment areas, while customers are required to stand in one single line, with barriers necessary to control the queue.

Entertainment halls must communicate with the public through digital channels and the media to inform them of these precautionary guidelines. Ads about avoiding crowding should be displayed in clear sight of the public, particularly at entrances and exits.