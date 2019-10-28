UrduPoint.com
RAK, Pakistan Discuss Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) While visiting the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a delegation from Pakistan, led by Ahmed Amjad Ali, Pakistani Consul General in Dubai, was briefed on the investment opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Customs Department, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, and representatives of the Economic Zones Authority, the Tourism Development Authority, the Ras Al Khaimah Office of International Companies, the Department of Economic Development and Ras Al Khaimah Ports.

Walid Mohammed Abdul Kareem, Second Vice Chairman of the Chamber, highlighted the chamber’s keenness to reinforce the emirate’s economic and trade relations with Pakistan, affirming that Ras Al Khaimah has a stable economic and investment environment, and highlighting the success of its economic diversification policy.

He assessed that free zones offer key incentives and facilitation to investors while noting the presence of relevant legislation and a new law on foreign direct investment that allows complete foreign ownership in 122 business activities.

Amjad thanked the chamber and appreciated its efforts to serve the business community, as well as its keenness to support Pakistani investors while expressing his country’s willingness to enhance its economic and trade relations with the UAE.

Over 1,798 Pakistani companies operate 3,974 business activities in the UAE.

