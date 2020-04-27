RAK Police announce new vehicle testing, registration procedures

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Ras Al Khaimah Police announced a series of procedures related to the ENOC Tasjeel Auto Village, coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al-Humaidi, Director General of the General Directorate of Central Operations of the Ras Al Khaimah Police GHQ, said that the new procedures include the ability to complete traffic transactions through gates 1 and 3 while Gate 2 will be allocated to vehicle testing.

These procedures are part of the preventive measures that aim to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, including the closure of all main gates at the village and the opening of two testing offices, he added, noting that vehicle testing fees and the delivery of results will be done through a relevant employee without the need for vehicle owners to enter the offices, to protect public health.

After the completion of various procedures, vehicle owners can drive their cars to the plate factory to receive new plates, Al Humaidi stressed, noting that the services provided by the village include vehicle testing and registrations and ownership transfers.

He also urged vehicle owners to wear face masks and gloves to protect everyone’s health and safety.