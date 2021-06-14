RAK Police Chief highlights importance of vaccinating all citizens, residents against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the importance of vaccinating all citizens and residents in the emirate against coronavirus (COVID-19) to achieving recovery.

Vaccinations will also help curb the spread of the COVID-19 and reduce hospitalisation rates and the use of ventilators, according to recent health reports, he added.

He made this statement while chairing the meeting of the team, which was attended by Brigadier Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, and members of the team representing relevant local authorities.

The meeting’s participants discussed the precautionary measures implemented in the emirate and stressed the importance of monitoring adherence, as well as supporting the efforts of the National Vaccination Campaign, to enable it to continue achieving its objectives.

They also noted the vaccine’s efficiency in protecting people and reducing viral transmission.

Major General Al Nuaimi pointed out that national health authorities aim to increase the rate of vaccinated people to 90 percent of targeted categories, affirming that the UAE is currently ranked second globally in terms of the number of those vaccinated for every 100 persons. Therefore, maximised local efforts are required to support the national campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19, he further added.