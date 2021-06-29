UrduPoint.com
‏RAK Ports And Global Oil And Shipping Group Monjasa Finalise New Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:45 PM

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Monjasa finalise new deal

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) RAK Ports has signed a strategic partnership with Danish established Monjasa, a global top ten bunker fuel provider supplying around five million tonnes of oil products every year. Firmly rooted in the middle East since 2006, Monjasa’s office in Dubai employs 75 specialists covering regional supply operations across the Arabian Gulf and West Africa.

With recent investments in overall infrastructure at RAK Ports totalling over US$250 million, today Ras Al Khaimah’s modern and flexible network of four ports plays a pivotal role in the supply chain for thousands of companies from all corners of the globe.

Roger Clasquin, CEO of RAK Ports said, "Due to our unique, strategic gateway position at the central point of the Gulf states and as the closest ports to the Strait of Hormuz, RAK Ports are ideally located to become a significant bunkering hub."

Handling close to 2,000 vessels per year and strategically located near to the main shipping lanes, RAK Ports marine and anchorage division has a modern fleet of support vessels and technical equipment providing first-class marine services, operating 24/7 and to the highest international standards.

The new partnership with Monjasa will enable a full suite of marine fuel services to be offered, both in-port and right across RAK Ports’ anchorage area with its draft of up to 60 metres. This key agreement forms a significant offering in RAK Ports expanding shipping support infrastructure and reputation as the destination of choice for vessels in the region.

Monjasa Group CEO, Anders Østergaard, said, "As an active part of the UAE maritime community, we are proud to engage with RAK Ports to ensure continuous improvement of the local bunker industry. Supplying bunkers in close to 700 ports worldwide, we know that enhanced quality and efficiency favour both our customers and the overall attractiveness of the port operations."

Monjasa’s Middle East activities consist of four modern tankers (4,000-10,000-dwt) and a total supply volume of 700,000 tonnes of marine fuels in 2020.

