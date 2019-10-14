RAK prepares to host international SME fair in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th October, 2019 (WAM) – More than 130 small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, from 24 countries have confirmed their participation in the "Ras Al Khaimah International SME Fair," which will be held from 14th to 16th November, 2019.

The fair is being organised by the Saud bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Projects Development and supported by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ras Al Khaimah Fairs Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The growing participation in the fair highlights the emirate’s stature as an international centre of business and investment, and exhibiting companies will showcase products from all sectors, including information technology, electronics, food industries, health and education.

Yousef Ismail, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Foundation, stated that the fair is a leading platform for encouraging economic partnerships between SMEs, as well as a unique opportunity to reinforce the bilateral ties between the UAE and participating countries.

The previous and current developments witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah involved the participation of many commercial and investment companies, he added.