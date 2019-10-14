UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Prepares To Host International SME Fair In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

RAK prepares to host international SME fair in November

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th October, 2019 (WAM) – More than 130 small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, from 24 countries have confirmed their participation in the "Ras Al Khaimah International SME Fair," which will be held from 14th to 16th November, 2019.

The fair is being organised by the Saud bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Projects Development and supported by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ras Al Khaimah Fairs Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The growing participation in the fair highlights the emirate’s stature as an international centre of business and investment, and exhibiting companies will showcase products from all sectors, including information technology, electronics, food industries, health and education.

Yousef Ismail, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Foundation, stated that the fair is a leading platform for encouraging economic partnerships between SMEs, as well as a unique opportunity to reinforce the bilateral ties between the UAE and participating countries.

The previous and current developments witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah involved the participation of many commercial and investment companies, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education UAE Chamber Saud October November 2019 Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

10 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

15 minutes ago

Putin&#039;s visit taking place at historic time: ..

16 minutes ago

Strong international, regional turnout confirmed f ..

16 minutes ago

FATF’s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry launches annual seasonal flu aware ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.