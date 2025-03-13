RAK Properties Reports Record 40% Revenue Growth In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) RAK Properties reported a 40 percent year-on-year revenue increase in 2024, reaching AED1.4 billion, up from AED1 billion in 2023.
The announcement came during the company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, where shareholders approved all agenda items, including the company's financial statements for the full year ended 31st December 2024.
The company's profit before tax increased by 52 percent to AED308 million, up from AED202 million in 2023. Net profit grew by 39 percent to AED281 million, compared to AED202 million the previous year.
Total assets increased by 24 percent to AED8.01 billion as of 31st December 2024, compared to AED6.46 billion at the end of 2023, which was supported by a land contribution from the strategic shareholder, the Government of Ras Al Khaimah.
Total equity also saw significant growth, reaching AED5.53 billion, up from AED4.30 billion at the end of the previous year.
The shareholders reaffirmed RAK Properties' commitment to long-term value creation, with a strategic decision to reinvest profits into accelerating project development, enhancing asset value, and capitalising on Ras Al Khaimah's dynamic real estate landscape.
Rather than issuing dividends this year, the company is prioritising reinvestment into high-growth opportunities that will drive sustainable returns and strengthen its market position over the coming decade.
This forward-looking approach, reinforced by the strategic support of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, provides financial stability and the capacity to scale large-scale projects, including the flagship Mina masterplan, ensuring RAK Properties continues to deliver exceptional communities and long-term shareholder value.
Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, said, "RAK Properties has once again delivered an exceptional year of financial growth, reflecting not only the strength of our vision but also the continued confidence in Ras Al Khaimah as a rising hub for investment, tourism, and sustainable urban development. As Ras Al Khaimah continues to experience significant expansion across key sectors, RAK Properties remains committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping its future."
Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented, "Our disciplined approach has yielded exceptional financial results, reinforcing the strong market demand for our projects. These record financial results allow us to reinvest in growth, accelerating new projects, enhancing asset value, and capitalising on opportunities across Ras Al Khaimah."
Recent Stories
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
More Stories From Middle East
-
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 202447 seconds ago
-
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi15 minutes ago
-
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal16 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support Fathers’ Endowment ..30 minutes ago
-
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service providers for drones30 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering1 hour ago
-
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI1 hour ago
-
Europe faces most profound military threat since Cold War: European Parliament1 hour ago
-
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..2 hours ago
-
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government2 hours ago
-
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 20242 hours ago