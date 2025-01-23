RAK Properties unveils ‘Mirasol’ resort within Mina masterplan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) RAK Properties unveiled the latest updates on its flagship masterplan, Mina – Ras Al Khaimah’s premier island lifestyle destination.

The first new project to be launched within Mina in 2025 is Mirasol, located on Raha Island – a resort inspired living concept, and incorporating a restaurant being developed in partnership with Spanish Michelin star chef Vicente Torres.

Mina, set across a land area of 4 million square metres and comprising three districts – Raha Island, Hayat Island, and Lagoons, is situated along the pristine coastline of Ras Al Khaimah, and in close proximity to the emirate’s major economic drivers.

Mina, the focus of a AED 5 billion GDV pipeline for 2025, is at the heart of RAK Properties’ transformative growth agenda which is built upon delivering a dynamic hub for authentic island living, sustainable development, connectivity and an unparalleled sense of community.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said, “We are proud to unveil Mina – our vision for the future in Ras Al Khaimah. Thriving community, exceptional experiences, a people first emphasis on design, and world class partners are the cornerstones for this vision.

“The launch of Mirasol is a key component of our AED 5 billion 2025 residential development launch pipeline. Combining this with our plans to create new amenities within Mina – the yacht club, wharf, marina boulevard, and multiple beach clubs – our transformation agenda is clear for everyone to see. With this active programme of new product launches as well as completions and handovers - we look forward to welcoming more and more customers into Ras Al Khaimah to enjoy some of the very best hospitality and residential experiences on offer in the UAE.”