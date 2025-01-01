RAK Rings In 2025 With Record-breaking New Year’s Eve Drones, Fireworks Display
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 10:15 AM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 2025 with a captivating drone and fireworks display, setting two new Guinness World Records titles for the "largest aerial display of a tree formed by multirotors/drones" and the "largest aerial image of a seashell formed by multirotors/drones".
Dubbed "Our Story in the Sky," the show celebrated the Emirate's natural and cultural heritage, redefining how the world welcomes the new year and setting a new standard for immersive and meaningful celebrations.
Transcending traditional fireworks, three-dimensional drone artistry, lasers and synchronised pyrotechnics combined to transform the night sky into a living canvas of light and emotion through stunning visuals representing iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah's landscapes and culture.
Commenting on the achievement, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, "This year's New Year's Eve celebrations are a fitting tribute to Ras Al Khaimah's incredible achievements in tourism throughout 2024. Securing two Guinness World Records titles with such a spectacular and meaningful display reflects the innovative spirit and cultural pride that define our Emirate.
"
Stretching over five kilometres of Ras Al Khaimah waterfront, the show pushed the boundaries of innovation and creativity as it unfolded in three awe-inspiring acts: Shifting Sands brought to life the Emirate's evolving ecosystem, illustrating the timeless connection between life and the land. Mysteries of the Sea honoured Ras Al Khaimah's maritime legacy and pearl diving traditions, captivating viewers with graceful depictions of life beneath the waves.
Finally, Guiding Starlight paid tribute to the Emirate's seafaring history, with celestial imagery and shooting stars symbolising the importance of navigation, culminating in a dazzling crescendo of pyrotechnics that lit up the night sky.
Over 100,000 residents and visitors gathered to witness the show from Ras Al Khaimah's beachfront resorts and at the Ras Al Khaimah New Year 2025 Festival. The festival offered free entry and thoughtfully designed spaces for families and bachelors.
The event also catered to outdoor enthusiasts with dedicated areas for camping, caravans, and RVs.
