UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Adopts Integrated Scholarship Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:15 AM

RAK Ruler adopts integrated scholarship strategy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, adopted an integrated scholarship strategy that provides students in Ras Al Khaimah with a wide range of local and international scholarship programmes, to support the emirate’s Emiratisation plans and enable local students to achieve success.

The launch of the strategy is due to Sheikh Saud’s keenness to enhance the development process and improve the emirate’s overall competitiveness, by supporting outstanding students and teaching them academic, cognitive and practical skills.

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council and Director-General of the Sheikh Saqr Programme for Government Excellence, said that the programme aims to achieve the vision of Sheikh Saud to improve the overall competitiveness of Ras Al Khaimah, adding that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that this can be realised in several ways, including by supporting outstanding students and enabling them to complete their studies in prestigious universities and academic institutions both at home and abroad.

Since its establishment, the programme has provided 845 scholarships.

During the 2019-2020 academic year, the programme accredited 72 scholarships and 64 internships, including 41 scholarships for undergraduate students and 23 for master’s students. Eight scholarships were also offered, five for undergraduate students and three for master’s and doctoral students.

The number of undergraduate graduates reached 399 at the end of the 2018-2019 semester. The programme has provided scientific opportunities that educated its beneficiaries at world-class levels, to ensure their integration into the labour market, help them provide added value, and support the overall development of Ras Al Khaimah.

Related Topics

Saud Market Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

2 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

1 hour ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.