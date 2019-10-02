RAK Ruler adopts integrated scholarship strategy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, adopted an integrated scholarship strategy that provides students in Ras Al Khaimah with a wide range of local and international scholarship programmes, to support the emirate’s Emiratisation plans and enable local students to achieve success.

The launch of the strategy is due to Sheikh Saud’s keenness to enhance the development process and improve the emirate’s overall competitiveness, by supporting outstanding students and teaching them academic, cognitive and practical skills.

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council and Director-General of the Sheikh Saqr Programme for Government Excellence, said that the programme aims to achieve the vision of Sheikh Saud to improve the overall competitiveness of Ras Al Khaimah, adding that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that this can be realised in several ways, including by supporting outstanding students and enabling them to complete their studies in prestigious universities and academic institutions both at home and abroad.

Since its establishment, the programme has provided 845 scholarships.

During the 2019-2020 academic year, the programme accredited 72 scholarships and 64 internships, including 41 scholarships for undergraduate students and 23 for master’s students. Eight scholarships were also offered, five for undergraduate students and three for master’s and doctoral students.

The number of undergraduate graduates reached 399 at the end of the 2018-2019 semester. The programme has provided scientific opportunities that educated its beneficiaries at world-class levels, to ensure their integration into the labour market, help them provide added value, and support the overall development of Ras Al Khaimah.