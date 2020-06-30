UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Answers Questions From First Graders At Ras Al Khaimah Academy Via Video Call

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

RAK Ruler answers questions from first graders at Ras Al Khaimah Academy via video call

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met with first-grade students at RAK academy in a virtual online session.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi connected with the children by regaling stories from his childhood, inspiring them with events from his life as a student and reiterating the importance of reading and education.

RAK Academy students were then given a chance to pose questions to H.H., who expressed that each one of us is very important and staying true to oneself is the key to success. H.H. added that his vision was to continuously strive to improve life for the people living in Ras Al Khaimah.

When asked what his one rule for the whole world would be, His Highness said that he would like the whole world to invest all we can in education to make a better world, stressing that students’ and teachers’ safety was top priority and that reopening schools in September will only happen once all precautionary measures have been met.

Sheikh Saud said: "Each year I look forward to meeting the first graders at Ras Al Khaimah Academy as their academic year draws to a close, and today I had the pleasure of talking to them remotely. During our conversation, I sensed their spontaneity, their great passion for learning and their infinite curiosity. We must all dedicate ourselves to providing our children with the love and support they need to prosper. I have confidence in our youth to continue the legacy of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, in building a country that plays its part in creating a better future for humanity."

Related Topics

World Education UAE Student Reading Saud September All From Top Love

Recent Stories

Nature and wildlife thrive in Abu Dhabi amid ‘St ..

1 minute ago

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

1 hour ago

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

1 hour ago

China says final border between Palestine, Israel ..

53 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Floating NPP Starts Supplying Heat to Con ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.