RAK Ruler answers questions from first graders at Ras Al Khaimah Academy via video call

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met with first-grade students at RAK academy in a virtual online session.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi connected with the children by regaling stories from his childhood, inspiring them with events from his life as a student and reiterating the importance of reading and education.

RAK Academy students were then given a chance to pose questions to H.H., who expressed that each one of us is very important and staying true to oneself is the key to success. H.H. added that his vision was to continuously strive to improve life for the people living in Ras Al Khaimah.

When asked what his one rule for the whole world would be, His Highness said that he would like the whole world to invest all we can in education to make a better world, stressing that students’ and teachers’ safety was top priority and that reopening schools in September will only happen once all precautionary measures have been met.

Sheikh Saud said: "Each year I look forward to meeting the first graders at Ras Al Khaimah Academy as their academic year draws to a close, and today I had the pleasure of talking to them remotely. During our conversation, I sensed their spontaneity, their great passion for learning and their infinite curiosity. We must all dedicate ourselves to providing our children with the love and support they need to prosper. I have confidence in our youth to continue the legacy of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, in building a country that plays its part in creating a better future for humanity."