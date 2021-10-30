RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended on Friday the reception organised by Jiří Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE, at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort to mark his country's National Day.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud expressed his wishes of further growth and prosperity for the Czech Republic.

For his part, the Czech Ambassador, during his speech at the reception, commended the efforts of the UAE's wise leadership to drive their country's development, as well as the relations between their countries, highlighting the Czech Republic's keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE in various sectors.