RAK Ruler attends Flag Day celebration

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the UAE flag is a symbol of pride and belonging to the homeland, and this year’s UAE Flag Day celebrations have a special significance, as they coincide with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The UAE’s flag will always fly high, carried by loyal citizens who love their country and have vowed to protect it, he added, noting the Flag Day celebrations reflect UAE people's hard work and celebrate the country’s achievements over the past 50 years.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr made this statement during Ras Al Khaimah’s Flag Day celebration, which marks the day when President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became the UAE President on 3rd November.

Sheikh Saud was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud hoisted the UAE flag on the flag pole at the Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and several Sheikhs and officials from the Federal and local authorities in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Saud extended his greetings on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE’s citizens and residents.