RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivered the opening keynote at the International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM) on its first day, underscoring science as the key to creating a sustainable future through innovation that transforms industries. He emphasised Ras Al Khaimah's unwavering commitment to advancing scientific progress.

In his address, H.H. Sheikh Saud said, "Through the annual hosting of the IWAM, Ras Al Khaimah is reaffirming its commitment to nurturing scientific advancement and contributing to the global conversation on advanced materials.

"By developing a culture of scientific enquiry and investing in the development of advanced materials, we are laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow, not just for Ras Al Khaimah, but for the entire world. Major breakthroughs in advanced materials research have the potential to revolutionise energy production, transportation and manufacturing."

Describing science as the systematic pursuit of knowledge and the tool through which humanity understands the universe, Sheikh Saud emphasised its central role in building a sustainable and prosperous future, with young generations playing an essential role in advancing this pursuit.

The 16th edition of IWAM, held at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort, brings together over 200 participants, including scientists such as Nobel Laureate Prof. Andre Geim of the University of Manchester, alongside students and speakers from across the globe. The three-day event features lectures, discussions, and poster sessions on the impact of advanced materials in shaping the future.

The forum is attended by scientists from some of the most prestigious educational institutions on the planet, such as the universities of Cambridge and Oxford in the UK, the University of California and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US and the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Nearly 400 submissions were received for consideration to present at this year's workshop, with participants from over 20 countries, including 100 from the UAE, 51 from India, 11 from the USA, and 9 from Algeria.

A total of 21 invited speakers and five students will present throughout the event.

IWAM is also collaborating with Ras Al Khaimah's Department of Knowledge and the University of Bolton Academic Centre to present the Ras Al Khaimah Innovation and Sustainability Challenge (RISC) 2025. The challenge invites students and industry professionals to participate in competitions designed to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges, with cash prizes awarded.

On the third day of IWAM, a scientific session for high-school students, organised in collaboration with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, will take place.

Additionally, advanced materials scientists will visit Ras Al Khaimah-based companies to demonstrate how these materials can enhance production processes and productivity. One session will also highlight opportunities for local companies to collaborate with the Sheikh Saqr Laboratory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, named after the late Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

For the first time, IWAM will include a session involving three UAE speakers, under the theme of 'Materials for Sustainable Development in the UAE', with the speakers attending from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, United Arab Emirates University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

Advanced materials include metals, ceramics and polymers that are either new or enhanced beyond their original state; they can be found in mobile phones, other electronics, composites and coatings, energy systems, membranes and sensors, among others. These materials have the potential to revolutionise many industries, such as aerospace, transport, construction and healthcare, in addition to helping lower carbon footprints and energy demand.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah's Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.

