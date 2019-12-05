RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the celebrations organised by the Ras Al Khaimah academy today to mark the 48th UAE National Day, which featured a wide array of cultural, educational and heritage activities.

Several guests, media persons, faculty members and parents of students attended the event.