UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Attends RAK Academy's National Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

RAK Ruler attends RAK Academy's National Day celebrations

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the celebrations organised by the Ras Al Khaimah academy today to mark the 48th UAE National Day, which featured a wide array of cultural, educational and heritage activities.

Several guests, media persons, faculty members and parents of students attended the event.

Related Topics

UAE Saud Media Event

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

35 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus in Jan-Oct Down 13.9% Year- ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

10 minutes ago

Diya Football Academy organizes training workshop

10 minutes ago

Lavrov to Discuss Syria, Libya, Ukraine at Upcomin ..

10 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.