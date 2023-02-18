RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the launch of the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon at Al Marjan Island, which saw thousands of runners take part in the annual event.

H.H. Sheikh Saud got the race under way and honoured the winners of the race, praising the outstanding level of performance shown among the elite runners and also the thousands of community members taking part.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah emphasised that such sporting occasions are high on the Emirate’s list of priorities, as they help enhance the quality of life for participants and the overall well-being and health of society.

He stated that the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is a global sporting event and one of the Emirate’s most important, as it contributes to strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading destination for sports and tourism.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said that the success of the event highlights Ras Al Khaimah’s ability to organise major sporting events, which is aided by its advanced infrastructure, top sporting facilities, high-end hotels, and diverse tourist attractions.

The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon welcomed some of the world’s most prominent elite runners, as well as participants from all segments of society, creating a family-friendly atmosphere with healthy living at its core.