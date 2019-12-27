RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended events of the fourth day of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival at Al Sawan racetrack.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and owners of pure-bred Arabian camels were present during the competition.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi crowned winners of the first three races.