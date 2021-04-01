UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Attends Signing Of Commercial Agreement Between Etihad Rail, Stevin Rock

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities and Member of the board of Directors of Etihad Rail.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed about the developments to the UAE’s national railway network project, as well as related achievements and plans. He then lauded this strategic and vital project while highlighting its role in consolidating the country’s competitiveness and leading regional and international stature.

Sheikh Saud also attended the signing of an agreement between Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, and Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, which aims to provide shipping services and transport construction materials from Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, which was signed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Naser Bustami, General Manager of Stevin Rock, is the first in a series of commercial agreements that are part of phase II of the UAE’s national railway network project.

Sheikh Saud praised the agreement and stressed the importance of supporting the project, as it will reinforce the UAE’s economic and industrial sustainability.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and officials.

