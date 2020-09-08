UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Briefed On Ministry Of Climate Change's Future Strategy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

RAK Ruler briefed on Ministry of Climate Change's future strategy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, to discuss the Ministry’s strategy and its future initiatives.

Dr.

Al Nuaimi offered an overview of the Ministry’s latest developments, including the measures taken to help enhance food diversity and increase self-sufficiency in terms of local produce, while ensuring the highest standards of safety.

Further development in these fields, the Minister said, will enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in the trade of food globally.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Alwan, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and a number of ministry officials.

