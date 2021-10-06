UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Briefed On MoI's Plans And Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI), at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City today.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, was present.

During the meeting in the presence of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Sheikh Saud was briefed on the plans, strategies, and programmes of the MoI aimed at providing the best security services under the highest international standards in the emirate and the country.

The RAK Ruler praised the efforts of the ministry and its team, led by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who attaches great importance to enhancing the police work system and promoting all security fields in the country.

Major General Al Khaili extended thanks and appreciation for the support and directives of the RAK Ruler, which contribute to boosting security, safety and stability among all citizens, residents and visitors in the emirate.

