RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a delegation from the Ministry of Interior today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Public Services Department.

The delegation was led by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah was briefed on the Ministry of Interior’s plans, programmes, and strategies for the emirate. These efforts aim to provide top-tier security services, meeting global standards to ensure safety and enhance the emirate’s growing stature on both regional and international levels.

Sheikh Saud also learned about the Ministry's initiatives and efforts in Ras Al Khaimah, focusing on advancing policing and security operations through the adoption of the latest technologies to enhance safety, instill a sense of security, and create a secure environment that supports the emirate’s ongoing development.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah commended the Ministry’s efforts and accomplishments under the leadership of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who is deeply committed to enhancing police systems and advancing security efforts across the country.

Major General Al Khaili thanked the Ruler for his ongoing support and guidance, which have contributed significantly to ensuring security and stability for all UAE citizens, residents, and visitors in Ras Al Khaimah.