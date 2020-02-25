RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of Mohamed Hosni Mubarak

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent as cable of condolences to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the death of the former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

In the cable, Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt sympathy on the death of Hosni Mubarak. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched similar cable of condolences to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.