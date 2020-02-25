UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Condoles Egyptian President On Death Of Mohamed Hosni Mubarak

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of Mohamed Hosni Mubarak

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent as cable of condolences to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the death of the former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

In the cable, Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt sympathy on the death of Hosni Mubarak. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched similar cable of condolences to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.

Related Topics

Egypt Saud

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

30 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.