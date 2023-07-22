RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a condolence message to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent similar messages to the Emir of Qatar and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa.