UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Condoles King Salman On Death Of Prince Miteb Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:00 PM

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheik Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has also dispatched similar cable of condolences to King Salman.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

1 hour ago

German rescue ship asks Italy to take in migrants

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.