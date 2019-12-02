RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheik Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has also dispatched similar cable of condolences to King Salman.