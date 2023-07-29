Open Menu

RAK Ruler Condoles King Salman Over Passing Of Prince Turki Bin Mohmmed

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Dr.

Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.

