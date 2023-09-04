Open Menu

RAK Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Prince Jalawi Bin Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 11:00 PM

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has also dispatched a similar message of condolences to King Salman.

