RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, also dispatched a similar message to the Bahrain King on the occasion.