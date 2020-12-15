UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Congratulates Bahraini King On National Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahraini King on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 16th December.

In the cable, Sheikh Saud wished permanent development and progress for the government and people of Bahrain.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion.

