RAK Ruler Congratulates Egyptian President On 'Revolution Day'

43 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:45 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on 'Revolution Day'

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day, which is marked on 23rd July.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched similar messages to the Egyptian President.

