RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a congratulatory message to H.H.Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

In his congratulatory message, Sheikh Saud said that " My sincere congratulations and blessings to my brother, H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait , and to the brotherly Kuwiati people, on the occasion of the 62nd National Day. We are proud of our brotherly deep-rooted relations, and of our strong bonds that reflect our common vision, goals, and aspirations to make a better future for our future generations.

My sincere wishes to the leadership and people of Kuwait for continuing prosperity and stability.''

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.

