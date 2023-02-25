UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day, Liberation Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 12:15 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a congratulatory message to H.H.Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

In his congratulatory message, Sheikh Saud said that " My sincere congratulations and blessings to my brother, H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait , and to the brotherly Kuwiati people, on the occasion of the 62nd National Day. We are proud of our brotherly deep-rooted relations, and of our strong bonds that reflect our common vision, goals, and aspirations to make a better future for our future generations.

My sincere wishes to the leadership and people of Kuwait for continuing prosperity and stability.''

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.

Related Topics

Kuwait Saud

Recent Stories

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected b ..

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected by Türkiye earthquakes

1 hour ago
 Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositi ..

Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Paki ..

Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s economic growth

1 hour ago
 Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: ..

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.