RAK Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has also congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on the twin occasions.

