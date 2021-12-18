UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Qatar On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, wishing the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched similar message to the Emir of Qatar on the occasion.

Related Topics

Qatar Progress Saud

Recent Stories

Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees f ..

Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees from spare-parts shop

19 minutes ago
 Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fi ..

Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic - Re ..

20 minutes ago
 ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses g ..

ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses grief

20 minutes ago
 'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate ..

'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate in restive NW

47 minutes ago
 'Solidarity with migrants has never been more urge ..

'Solidarity with migrants has never been more urgent': UN chief

47 minutes ago
 'National Hemp policy' in Pakistan gets locally, i ..

'National Hemp policy' in Pakistan gets locally, international welcoming respons ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.