RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, wishing the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched similar message to the Emir of Qatar on the occasion.