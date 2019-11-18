UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Ruler Congratulates King Mohammed VI On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates King Mohammed VI on Independence Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has also dispatched a similar cable of congratulations to King of Morocco.

Related Topics

Independence Morocco Saud

Recent Stories

Netherlands Provides $4.3Mln for Rohingya Refugees ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to host 8th Istanbul Process meeting on c ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus' Foreign Minister Says Minsk-Moscow Relati ..

3 minutes ago

Our previous record in Australia won't put us unde ..

3 minutes ago

Customs field offices directed to identify smuggle ..

3 minutes ago

Riot police use water cannons to disperse Georgia ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.