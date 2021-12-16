UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Congratulates King Of Bahrain On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:00 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In his message, Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere congratulations to the King of Bahrain, wishing him good health and the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King on the occasion.

