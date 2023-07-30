RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)



RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent

a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.



H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a similar message to the Moroccan King.

