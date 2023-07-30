Open Menu

RAK Ruler Congratulates King Of Morocco On Throne Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 03:15 PM

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day


RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent

a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.


H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a similar message to the Moroccan King.

Related Topics

Morocco Saud

Recent Stories

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

43 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

57 minutes ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

58 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

14 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East