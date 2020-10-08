(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on being named as Kuwait’s new crown prince.

Sheikh Saud wished the new Crown Prince success in performing his duties under the wise leadership of Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah. He also prayed the Almighty Allah to perpetuate the security, stability and prosperity of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched a similar message to Kuwait's crown prince, wishing him success.