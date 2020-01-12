RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said who was sworn-in on Saturday as the Sultan of Oman.

In his message, the RAK Ruler expressed his best wishes to the Sultan, and his wishes of continued prosperity for the Omani people.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham.