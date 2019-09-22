RAK Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 89th National Day.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud sent a similar message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, congratulating him on the occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched two similar messages to the Saudi King and Prince Mohammed bin Salman.