RAK Ruler Continues Receiving Ramadan Well-wishers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 02:45 AM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Friday a host of Ramadan well-wishers.
H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with sheikhs and state officials who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
The reception was attended by several senior officials, dignitaries, UAE citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
More Stories From Middle East
-
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers5 minutes ago
-
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official50 minutes ago
-
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports50 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers1 hour ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony of President of Namib ..2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, human coexistence3 hours ago
-
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region4 hours ago
-
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position4 hours ago
-
UAE ranked top in Arab World, 21st globally in World Happiness Report4 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day5 hours ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador6 hours ago