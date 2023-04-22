RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continued to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khuzam.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud accepted greetings from Meghan Gregonis, Consul-General of the United States in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, a number of sheiks, senior officials, heads of government departments, and citizens. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant His Highness good health and continued wellness, and to bless the UAE with more progress and prosperity, and the goodness and blessings of the Arab and Islamic nation.

The reception was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.