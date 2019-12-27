UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler, Crown Prince Attend Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival

Fri 27th December 2019

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the events of the day five of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival at the Al Sawan racetrack, in Ras Al Khaimah.

The competitions drew the participation of a large number of pure-bred Arabian camels from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and owners of pure-bred Arabian camels were present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion Sheikh Saud said, "Organising this festival mirrors the great attention given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to national heritage festivals."

