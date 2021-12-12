UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Delivers Keynote Speech At Global Citizen Forum

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that Ras Al Khaimah is a major partner in efforts to launch constructive dialogue around global citizenship, in line with the UAE’s commitments in that regard.

This came during his opening keynote speech at the 2021 Global Citizen Forum, held in Ras Al Khaimah, featuring leading figures in politics, business, economics, and entertainment.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also attended the event, along with a host of influential decision makers, including Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia, Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, and Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia.

H.H. Sheikh Saud stated that the Forum was taking place at a pivotal time in the UAE’s journey, as the country marks its 50th anniversary, Dubai hosts the World Expo and as preparations get under way for the UAE to stage COP28 in 2023.

He said that Ras Al Khaimah is committed to forging relations with a multitude of global partners and that this perspective is reflective of the meaning of the Global Citizen Forum, which aims to act as a platform for bringing humanity together to collectively find solutions to the world’s greatest challenges.

"Here in the UAE, we are a major global partner in our collective journey to build a safer and more sustainable world. I am proud to say that we have been strong advocates of positive change for the world," said H.H. Sheikh Saud.

"In Ras Al Khaimah, we place sustainability at the heart of our development approach and we believe in promoting human mobility, because by welcoming the world to live, work and thrive here in Ras Al Khaimah, we become a stronger collective."

H.H. Sheikh Saud cited Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 and the recently launched Sustainable Tourism Destination Strategy as important drivers that will lead the emirate to a prosperous and sustainable future.

He also highlighted the Ras Al Khaimah Sustainability Pledge, which was signed by 21 Government and non-Government entities in the emirate at the Global Citizen Forum, as another step towards ingraining the sustainability message in all institutions.

The 2021 Global Citizen Forum takes place over two days on 12th and 13th December at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Convention Centre, welcoming a host of renowned figures in various sectors, including former footballer Clarence Seedorf, with performances by singers Nicole Scherzinger and Wyclef Jean. Actress Eva Longoria will also collect a Global Citizen Award.

